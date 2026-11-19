In Politics by Numbers, broadcaster, author and spreadsheet stan Gavan Reilly takes a data deep dive into a political point of the week.

“WHO DO I call,” the famous quip went, “if I want to call Europe?”

The line, apparently from Henry Kissinger in the 1970s, became a totemic question of European politics in the quarter-century that followed. As the US Secretary of State under Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, Kissinger had lamented how Europe never seemed to speak with one voice. Forget the divisions of the Iron Curtain: why did France and Britain never seem to agree on broader matters? Why was Brussels, the administrative centre of Western Europe, always rife with division?

The divisions Kissinger portrayed are far more shallow these days. The European Union has a singular diplomatic service now, led by a full-time ‘High Representative on Foreign Affairs’. Foreign ministers meet routinely now, almost monthly, with this high-powered senior Brussels figure – appointed by the leaders of all 27 member states – in the chair.

But, as it turned out last week, Europe still can’t quite speak with one voice… and some would rather that the full-time foreign chief didn’t do her job at all.

Dublin’s lasting diplomatic moment… in Baldonnell

A week on from the big gatherings at the Convention Centre on Dublin’s northside quays, the barriers have been removed, and the traffic has returned to normal. No matter how blinkered the views of some within the political bubble, the lasting imprint of the two days of meetings will be the disruption to everyday life for citizens and commuters, and not the high diplomacy taking place inside.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to reporters following a meeting with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at Baldonnel Aerodrome. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Is this a sign of success? Actually, it might be. Success depends on your perspective: the lofty goals set at the start of the European presidency, like helping other countries along on their path to membership or getting consensus on the EU’s next big budget, are still ticking along. Neither were ever going to culminate in massive breakthroughs last week. Organisationally, at least, everything went well: in spite of huge industrial tumult, and a bomb scare on Merrion Square as leaders dispersed, the events went off without a hitch, and everyone got in and out safely.

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And yet, Dublin was the home of two big political decisions last week. The first was that Ukraine and Russia were prepared to sit down for talks on ending their five years of war. Sitting over 16 incongruous bottles of Ballygowan, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff told Volodymyr Zelenskyy that they had secured agreement from Vladimir Putin to have multilateral talks… and for Europe to have a seat at the table. Maybe, years or months from now, we might recognise the sterile setting of Casement military aerodrome in Baldonnell as the unlikely site where the seeds of peace were sown.

That then left those in the Convention Centre with an unexpected decision to make. Time was of the essence: with nobody knowing how quickly any talks could come together, Europe now had to agree on a negotiating position, and a person to represent it. The two warring parties and the United States would be there – and needed a decision from Europe’s leaders on who would join them.

National and international interests

Standing alongside the entry runway as leaders addressed their various media, the divisions were obvious already. Prime ministers from the Baltic States – the ones who fear Russian aggression firsthand, and with the clearest interest in the outcome – were of one mind: this is too big a job to go to one country; we should give the job to ‘the European institutions’. That means one person: Kaja Kallas, the EU’s aforementioned ‘high representative for foreign affairs’.

Others believed this Baltic view missed a point: if the peace of all of Europe was at stake, the EU couldn’t monopolise the process at the expense of countries like the UK. Boris Johnson may have become the face of Brexit, but he was also one of Zelenskyy’s most devoted and effective supporters in the opening months of the war. Micheál Martin himself was of similar mind: the so-called ‘E3’ – meaning France, Germany and the UK, Europe’s three biggest military powers – had a track record of multilateral negotiations, including the Obama-era nuclear deal on Iran, and shouldn’t be sidelined now.

Shortly before 5.30pm last Friday, the European Council president António Costa emerged to the auditorium of the Convention Centre with the news. Diplomacy had prevailed! Consensus had emerged! Multilateralism had succeeded! Europe had made its decision! Europe’s seat would be taken by… seven different parties. And none of them are Kaja Kallas.

Inner diplomacy is strangling EU’s top diplomat

The downstream effects of Kissinger’s question – and the (debatable) view that Europe needed a single foreign spokesperson – led to the creation of the High Representative role in 2009 as part of the Lisbon Treaty. The position might be summarised as the EU’s quasi-minister for foreign affairs: as its holder Kaja Kallas chairs the meetings of foreign ministers, for example, and is backed by a full-time diplomatic corps.

Kallas took the job in late 2024, with the war in Ukraine entering its third winter. Appointing her was a symbolic and somewhat provocative move: for the previous two years she had been a vocal presence at the European Council, as the incumbent prime minister of Estonia, pushing her peers for a firm stance on Russia. Appointing her enshrined that position as the official European one. The peers who appointed her knew exactly what they were getting.

This position has seemingly become a problem. One analysis is that Kallas is somehow too ‘anti-Russian’ and could not be a fair participant in any talks. This is one she pre-empted herself last week, arguing that Europe had no role in deciding Russia’s participants and so it should not pre-empt Russia’s response in choosing its own.

Dublin, 13 Nov, 2026. Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomes European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to the EU Summit. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Another view is that Kallas has become the victim of a continental pissing contest. Paris and Berlin are used to getting their way on foreign affairs – France is one of the permanent members of the UN Security Council we’ve heard so much about this month – and many suspect they simply could not agree to get out of Europe’s way. How could anyone other than them, Europe’s biggest military powers, be part of the most consequential European security negotiations this century? (This view is informed by the longer term. Kallas is the fourth holder of her role. The fact that even a well-schooled Journal reader would struggle to name the previous three tells you everything about how the role has been constrained.)

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The end result is that there will be seven European participants. The European Council itself (i.e. the body formed by Micheál Martin and his 26 EU counterparts) will be represented. So too will be the European Commission, the central machinery of Brussels. That probably means the presence of Costa, and of Ursula von der Leyen. (Might it be the case that the latter is worried about being overshadowed?) Alongside them, the E3 has become the E5: France, Germany and the UK will be flanked by Italy and Poland, the continent’s next two largest militaries.

The EU therefore takes two seats centrally, while four of its member states will get a separate voice of their own, alongside that of the UK. And – whether it’s because of the personality holding it, or the very existence of the job – the EU’s chief diplomat will be sidelined.

Grim symmetry

Kissinger’s question about a single European telephone number still hangs over the continent – but it may not have been Kissinger’s question at all. In 2012, he said that, while the quote might well have been popularised by him repeating it, he wasn’t the one who came up with it. Actually, he speculated, he was only repeating a question put to him by a visiting foreign minister… from Ireland.

1973: Liam Cosgrave, centre. Alamy Alamy

The story seems to check out. Ireland’s first stint at the European presidency in 1975 saw the holding of the very first gathering of the EEC’s heads of government, with Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave chairing the meeting. In keeping with that tone, Ireland’s minister for foreign affairs Garret FitzGerald had been invited to Washington as a representative of the community a few weeks beforehand. In Kissinger’s recollection, it was actually FitzGerald – perhaps rhetorically summarising his own role as Europe’s envoy – who posed the question.

Little could Cosgrave or FitzGerald have imagined what the European Council would look like half a century later… or how their home city would still play host to the same grappling over that question.

Gavan Reilly is the political correspondent for Virgin Media News and the host of Monday with Gavan Reilly, which airs every Monday at 10pm on Virgin Media Play and Virgin Media One.