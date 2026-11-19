THERE’S A JOB opportunity at the Ombudsman for Children Office (OCO) after Niall Muldoon has stepped down as Ombudsman.

Muldoon has been in the role for the last 12 years, but will be taking up a position as CEO of charity Jigsaw in January.

Muldoon previously served as National Clinical Director of the CARI Foundation, supporting children and families affected by sexual abuse, and is a qualified clinical and counselling psychologist.

Niall Muldoon leaving Leinster House, Dublin, after appearing before the Committee for Children and Equality in 2025. Alamy Alamy

In a statement, the OCO said that Muldoon has been at the “forefront of progressing children’s rights in Ireland”, and “vocal proponent for children particularly in the areas of mental health, education, disability and for children in care”.

He led with “passion, integrity and courage”.

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They said that during his tenure, the OCO has carried out several major investigations to address issues in children’s public services; and has engaged with thousands of children and ensured that vulnerable children in Direct Provision have access to the OCO’s complaints mechanism.

Muldoon was also a strong advocate for the full and direct incorporation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) into Irish law.

The role of Ombudsman for Children would come with a six-year contract and a €159,524 salary.

The job would involve promoting the rights and welfare of children, including through advising the Government and public bodies, including schools and hospitals, on how to develop policies and services for children.

It would also involve educating the public on children’s rights and how the UNCRC can be better respected and protected.

The closing date is Thursday 26 November at 3pm and you can apply here.

The OCO was established in 2004 under the Ombudsman for Children Act 2002, and is an independent human rights organisation.