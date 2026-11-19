A JUDGE GAVE a fully suspended three-year sentence to a man convicted of dangerous driving causing another man’s death, and told the victim’s family: “Sentencing is not about retribution.”

At the outset of Czech national Petr Danis’s sentencing hearing at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court, Judge Mary Morrissey told the family of the victim, Dan Curtin, that he was to the “forefront” of her thoughts, but that she had to “dispassionately” follow sentencing guidelines.

“On a human level, I connect with, and engage with, and deeply feel sorry for your loss,” Judge Morrissey told Curtin’s widow, Marion, and their three children Eoin, Ruth and Brian.

Curtin (63) died when Danis (46) ploughed his Hyundai Tucson SUV into Curtin’s motorcycle, killing him on impact.

Danis, with an address at Broad Street, Charleville, Co Cork, told gardaí that at the time he was speeding and came upon a van that was stationary in the road in front of him.

In trying to avoid colliding with the van, Danis broke hard and his SUV swerved across onto the wrong side of the road and into the path of Curtin, who was originally from Tournafulla, Co Limerick, but living in Dromahane, Co Cork.

The fatal collision occurred at the R515, Thomastown, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, on 2 February 2024.

Danis entered an early guilty plea to a single charge of dangerous driving causing Curtin’s death, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and/or a €20,000 fine.

Judge Morrissey told Curtin’s family she considered a starting “headline sentence” of four-and-a-half years was appropriate.

The judge said that Danis was automatically entitled to a “discount” in his sentence because of his early guilty plea.

The judge told Curtin’s family that Danis’ signed plea had been “valuable” to the State, as it “saved” Curtin’s family “enduring a protracted trial”, saved the court’s time, and saved eyewitnesses having to come to court to give evidence.

Judge Morrissey said she had a duty to follow guidelines known as the “five sentencing pillars”, which, she said, included: “protection of the public”; “punishment”; “deterrence”; “restitution”; and the potential of the “rehabilitation” of an offender.

The judge said she had to balance “mitigating” and “aggravating” factors in reaching her final sentence.

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Judge Morrissey said she found that Danis had a “high moral culpability” because he was speeding, and he had performed a “dangerous manoeuvre”.

The judge also noted that Danis was driving on a “straight road with good visibility” and so had “ample time” to safely engage with any obstructions on the road.

Judge Morrissey also took into consideration Danis’s lack of any previous convictions, his acknowledgment of wrongdoing, his genuine remorse and his apology to Curtin’s family.

The judge said she also took into account Danis is a father of three, is in full-time employment, and that an immediate jail sentence would have negative consequences for his job prospects.

After considering everything, the judge reduced Danis’s headline sentence by “thirty-three per cent”, from four-and-a-half years to three years.

Judge Morrissey told the court that, although “prison” can offer offenders rehabilitation programmes, “sentencing is simply not only about punishing the offender”.

Judge Morrissey said: “Sentencing is not about retribution.”

The judge said Danis had “changed the course of his own life” by causing Dan Curtin’s death, and she was in “no doubt” that Danis had “learned” from his behaviour, and he was now in a “self-proposed hell”.

Judge Morrissey said she had “grappled greatly” in suspending Danis’s three-year sentence “in its entirety”.

She said she noted that Curtin’s family had indicated in their victim impact statements that “no sentence” or “apology” would ever make up for Danis’s “moment of recklessness”.

Dan Curtin’s son, Eoin Curtin, told the court that his father’s death would “impact us for the rest of our lives”.

Curtin’s widow, Marion Curtin, said his sudden death would “forever haunt” her, and she was now living in a “never-ending cycle of loneliness”.

Members of Dan Curtin’s family wept in court after the suspended sentence was announced.

The judge also imposed a five-year driving ban on Danis.