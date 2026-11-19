A TEENAGER IS due to appear in court later this morning, charged in connection with the death of 19-year-old Adam McSweeney, who died after being stabbed outside Kent Station in Cork on Tuesday of this week.

The young man, from the Glanmire area of the city, was stabbed in a row with other teenagers outside the station at lunchtime on Tuesday.

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Gardaí have formally launched a murder investigation.

Two people, described by gardaí as an adult teenager and a male juvenile, were arrested in connection with the investigation, and taken for questioning to garda stations in Cork City under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

In an update this morning, a garda statement said the adult teenager was due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Gardaí said the male juvenile was also released without charge, with a file to be prepared for the National Juvenile Office and the Director of Public Prosecutions.