US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump got what’s being billed as an ‘historic’ day under way by greeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as “my friend” at a bilateral meeting between the pair, before giving a similar assessment of his relationship with China’s Xi Jinping.

Trump met the two leaders separately before their three-way meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in China.

As he walked into the room to meet Putin, Trump lightheartedly asked, as he pointed towards the Russian leader, “Who is he?”.

Answering his own question, he added, “He’s my friend”, before firmly shaking Putin’s hand and gripping his arm.

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The exchange is already coming in for criticism, with observers once again noting how Trump’s demeanour in his meetings with Putin shows a marked contrast to his approach to encounters with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the wake of that infamous 2025 Oval Office meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, however, relations appear to have improved somewhat.

Dan Shapiro, who served as US Ambassador to Israel under Barack Obama, described Trump’s warm greeting of Putin as “beyond nauseating”.

Trump also delivered a message of friendship to Xi Jinping during their separate meeting, which followed the Putin bilateral.

“You’re my friend, and we have a very special relationship.”

As long as you and I are in charge, he added, “we’re never going to have a problem”.