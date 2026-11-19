UK MINISTERS WILL push for answers for victims of the Troubles when they meet Irish representatives at the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) on Thursday.

The UK representatives will emphasise the importance of the two governments “working in lockstep” to pass legacy legislation which ensures that the victims get as many answers as they can.

The meeting will be attended by minister for foreign affairs Helen McEntee and minister for justice Jim O’Callaghan.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant will also be in attendance, as well as Minister for Northern Ireland Sarah Owen and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Baroness Ruth Anderson.

Bryant said the participation of both governments was essential to deliver the best possible results for victims of the Troubles.

“We have a strong relationship between our two governments and this meeting is an important opportunity to discuss a range of issues of mutual interest and concern,” he said.

“We will discuss joint working to deliver for victims and families on legacy.

“The participation of both governments in legacy processes is crucial if we are to deliver the fullest answers possible for victims and families.”

Other items on the agenda include both sides updating their counterparts on their discussions with the Stormont parties regarding the lack of a Northern Ireland Executive budget and the need to make Stormont work more effectively for the benefit of everyone in Northern Ireland.

“We are set to have a wide-ranging conversation which will include an update on talks to encourage the Stormont parties to set a budget and reflecting on how to make the Northern Ireland Executive deliver more effectively as we approach the 30th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement,” Bryant said.

“The BIIGC was established under the Good Friday Agreement to allow ministers from the UK Government and Irish Government to discuss non-devolved issues of mutual interest.”

The talks on legacy legislation come amid a call for the Irish government to launch an inquiry into the Omagh Bombing.

On Wednesday, the sister of a young boy killed in the Omagh bombing told of her family’s “deep hurt” that the Irish government has not set up a public inquiry into the atrocity.

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Lisa Dillon said her eight-year-old brother Oran Doherty was an Irish citizen born in Co Down, as she urged Taoiseach Micheál Martin to act.

The family of Oran Doherty, who was killed in the Omagh bombing, urged Taoiseach Micheál Martin to act PA PA

Some 29 people, including a woman who was pregnant with twins, were killed in the dissident republican car bombing in the Co Tyrone town on 15 August 1998.

The Omagh Bombing Inquiry, chaired by Alan Turnbull, is seeking to establish if the atrocity could have been prevented.

While it is taking place in Northern Ireland, the Irish government has committed to being “fully forthcoming” in respect of information and documentation and evidence.

There is evidence to suggest the bomb was prepared and transported from the Irish Republic to Northern Ireland.

Former lead detective Norman Baxter recently raised questions concerning intelligence, possible prior knowledge, information sharing and the actions of state agencies on both sides of the border.

Speaking on Tuesday, Martin said he was “not contemplating” an Irish government inquiry into the bombing.

Dillon said her family was “deeply hurt, angry and disappointed” at the position of the Irish government.

“My little brother Oran was an innocent little boy from County Donegal, a citizen of the Republic of Ireland, who had his entire life ahead of him,” she said.

“He died alongside his friend Sean McLaughlin, another Irish citizen. His cousin Emmet and their friend Ronan, also citizens of the Republic, were injured that day. These were innocent children whose lives and families were devastated forever.

“These were our children. Our families. Our loved ones. And they were citizens of the Republic of Ireland.

“I am appealing directly to Taoiseach Micheál Martin and every member of the Irish Government to reconsider their position.

“Please listen to the families. Please recognise your responsibility towards the Irish citizens who were murdered and injured in Omagh. Please stand with us in our pursuit of the truth.”