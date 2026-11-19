SEVERAL YEARS BEFORE the pandemic – which is how I date everything in my head these days – I was recorded without my knowledge during a patient consultation.

The parents of a child in my care had used their mobile phone to capture our discussion about diagnosis and recovery from illness. Later, the bedside nurse brought the recording to my attention.

It felt odd. I hadn’t encountered the situation before. I ran through the conversation in my head, wondered briefly why the parents hadn’t asked, and thought little more about it.

In the intervening years, audio recording has become commonplace in healthcare, with or without consent. Any reasonably savvy professional should assume that a conversation may be recorded, particularly when the subject is sensitive or contentious.

Which makes the current controversy surrounding a recording of a meeting between senior HSE officials and Cork University Hospital management baffling.

The age of tech and recording

There are legitimate questions about confidentiality and consent. But the attention devoted to the recording risks obscuring something far more important: concerns about staffing and patient safety.

There are good reasons to record conversations. The most obvious is accuracy. Courts have long recognised the value of an objective record, with digital audio recording largely replacing the routine use of stenographers.

For patients, recordings can be invaluable. Anyone who has received difficult medical news knows how little information may be retained during a stressful consultation. Being able to listen again, perhaps with a family member, can improve understanding and support decision-making.

The Medical Council recognises the potential benefits of recording consultations. Healthcare professionals are encouraged to engage constructively with patients who wish to make recordings, while addressing concerns that might arise.

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Increasingly, clinicians themselves use AI-assisted transcription tools, with appropriate consent and data protection safeguards, to document consultations and generate clinical correspondence.

Recording has become part of ordinary professional life.

The situation is rather different in healthcare administration, where important decisions about resources are frequently documented through written minutes. Anyone who has attended a lengthy governance meeting knows that minutes are an imperfect record. They are necessarily selective, sometimes sparse, and reflect the note-taker’s understanding of what was said.

An audio recording, by contrast, allows participants to establish the actual words used, although it cannot always capture the full context in which they were spoken.

This distinction matters enormously when disagreements arise about what was said, by whom, and with what authority.

Consent to recording

Of course, covert recording raises questions about trust. The Workplace Relations Commission has considered recordings made without consent in employment disputes, sometimes admitting them as evidence while recognising the damage that such practices can do to working relationships.

But trust is not simply the expectation that colleagues will refrain from recording conversations. It also requires honesty, accountability and confidence that legitimate concerns can be raised without fear of adverse consequences.

This is particularly important in healthcare.

Healthcare professionals have ethical and professional obligations to identify and escalate risks to patients. Hospital managers must balance finite resources against increasing demand, while ensuring that services are delivered safely.

These responsibilities inevitably create tensions. But the response to concerns about patient safety should be to examine the evidence, establish the facts and address any identified risks.

Distraction from the real issues

At Cork University Hospital, concerns have been raised about staffing shortages, recruitment restrictions and the consequences for patient care. Whatever the competing interpretations of staffing numbers, these are substantive issues affecting the delivery of healthcare.

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Recruitment and retention are not abstract management problems. They determine whether hospital beds can open, whether patients can access timely treatment and whether experienced staff feel able to remain in the health service.

These are the consequences that deserve public attention.

Instead, considerable energy is being devoted to the circumstances in which a meeting was recorded. We are debating consent and the erosion of trust, as though the possibility of being recorded in a professional setting were an extraordinary development.

It isn’t.

Most of us routinely participate in online meetings where recording and transcription are available at the touch of a button. Mobile phones can record conversations discreetly.

None of this removes the obligation to respect confidentiality or protect personal information. But it does mean that the possibility of a conversation being recorded is entirely foreseeable.

And perhaps that is not such a terrible thing.

Public healthcare is funded by taxpayers and delivered on behalf of patients. Decisions about staffing have real consequences for people’s lives. Transparency and accountability should be welcomed, not regarded as threats.

The real test of trust in an organisation is not whether people can speak without being recorded. It is whether they can raise difficult issues, challenge decisions and speak openly about risks without fear of repercussions.

The question that should concern us is not who recorded a meeting at Cork University Hospital, but whether the health service is listening to what its staff are saying about patient safety.