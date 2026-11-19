MIGRANT RIGHTS ORGANISATIONS have expressed concern over the planned reform of Ireland’s citizenship laws, arguing that there is a lack of evidence that the existing framework is failing.

Today, the Oireachtas Justice Committee will begin pre-legislative scrutiny of the General Scheme of the Irish Nationality and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2026.

As part of this, representatives from several migrant rights organisations will appear before today’s committee.

The bill, which was announced by Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan in September, seeks to tighten existing citizenship rules by, among other things, increasing the amount of time a person must have reckonable residency in Ireland from five to eight years.

In the opening statements submitted to the committee and seen by The Journal, migrant rights organisations have criticised the reforms and called for a number of amendments.

Sonya Donnelly, a barrister with Nasc, the Migrant and Refugee Rights Centre, will tell committee members that the bill should not proceed in its current form.

She argues that no convincing evidence has been presented that extending the waiting period to eight years will improve integration or strengthen the integrity of the immigration system.

Donnelly said the proposed reform is particularly concerning for refugees and stateless persons and for non-EEA nationals who have no statutory right to permanent residence in Ireland and for whom citizenship is the principal route to long-term security in Ireland.

She also noted that the legislation also sets Ireland apart from other European and OECD countries, such as Germany, which has recently reduced its naturalisation residence requirement from eight years to five.

Nasc was also critical of the proposal around “economic self-sufficiency” and the fact that a person seeking citizenship must demonstrate that they have no reliance on any social assistance.

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Donnelly will tell TDs and senators that these measures risk making citizenship conditional on financial means rather than a person’s connection and contribution to Ireland.

“Accessing lawful social welfare living in local authority housing, or receiving supports such as HAP, should not disqualify someone from citizenship, especially in a country with an acute housing shortage,” she wrote.

Her statement continues: “These proposals risk creating a two-tier system in which citizenship becomes accessible primarily to those who are financially secure, disproportionately disadvantaging women, carers, people with disabilities and low-paid workers.”

Similarly, Colm O’Gorman, chairperson of the Open Community, an organisation that works with refugees and displaced people and supports their integration into Ireland, wrote in his opening statement that the bill risks “undermining integration and working against Ireland’s wider social and economic interests.”

He argues that making citizenship more difficult for people who have chosen to establish their lives in Ireland is “illogical and counterproductive”.

“We see no compelling evidence that extending the residence requirement from five to eight years is necessary or justified, nor do we believe that citizenship should depend on income or whether someone has needed housing or social welfare support.

“A person’s contribution to Irish society cannot simply be measured by their earnings,” he wrote.

O’Gorman will tell the committee that there is a “fundamental contradiction” in the government’s approach.

“Ireland needs inward migration to address critical workforce shortages in construction, healthcare and other essential sectors. Yet these proposals risk making Ireland less attractive to the very people we need to recruit and retain.

“We cannot expect people to come here and help build our homes and deliver essential services while making it harder for them and their families to build a permanent future here,” his statement reads.

There were also concerns raised about proposed changes to the rules governing the revocation of citizenship.

Nasc argued that the bill in its current form risks concentrating too much power on this front in the hands of the justice minister.