VETS AT CINCINNATI Zoo in the US state of Ohio are trying to help Fiona, a hippo, pass a knit hat that she swallowed, using a vibration plate borrowed from a local horse farm.

The hippo is receiving round-the-clock care after swallowing the hat nine days ago.

The zoo said a child visiting Fiona accidentally tossed the headwear into her habitat.

In an update this evening, the zoo said staff had encouraged Fiona to stand on the vibrating platform several times throughout the day.

“The hope is that the vibrations will help encourage movement through her digestive tract and help the object pass,” it said.

Her team also offered her a sniff of coffee, a scent she has always liked, and were pleased to see her respond.

In a veterinary video update on Tuesday, the zoo said Fiona initially showed no symptoms, but her appetite began decreasing a few days after she swallowed the hat.

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She has since undergone blood tests, ultrasounds and sedation procedures, receiving fluids and medication to keep her comfortable and encourage her to eat.

An image of Fiona receiving treatment.

Staff also borrowed a nine-foot scope from Columbus Zoo to carry out a colonoscopy, but were unable to reach the hat.

After consulting veterinary and human specialists, the team said surgery was not an option for a fully grown hippo.

“At this point, what we can do is supportive care and hope to help support her through passing it,” the update said.

Fiona will remain away from public viewing while she receives treatment.

In its initial statement on Monday, the zoo said her team was “cautiously optimistic” that she would pass the object and recover.

It also urged visitors to secure their belongings near animal habitats and immediately alert staff if anything falls in.