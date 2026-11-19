THE COMMITTEE OF Public Accounts (PAC) is to examine overpayments of up to €3.9 million in electric vehicle grants from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) to dealerships.

The public spending watchdog will meet with the SEAI to examine the organisation’s 2025 financial statements, and the overpayments.

The aim of the electric vehicle grant is to encourage the purchase of electric vehicles to help Ireland reach transport emission targets. In 2020, the scheme was expanded to include electric vehicle demonstration vehicles bought by electric vehicle dealers.

Of the €66.5 million in subsidy grants for electric vehicles paid by SEAI in 2025, €9.9 million was in the form of subsidies for vehicle dealership demonstration models.

EU regulations mean that, under the electric vehicle scheme, a dealership or dealership group cannot receive over €300,000 in grants over a three-year rolling period.

Compliance with this rule relied on dealerships to self-declare their linked status to the SEAI – and the process did not result in full identification of all groups.

In February 2025, during payment checks, the SEAI identified a potential compliance issue involving grants given to linked dealerships. It started a process to find out how much had been overpaid and recover the payments.

In June 2026, the SEAI identified 80 individual dealers linked to 15 car dealership groups with payments exceeding the €300,000 limit. As of Tuesday, a number of dealer groups had repaid €109,400.

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Of the remaining groups, some have accepted the SEAI’s determination that they are linked, but others are contesting it.

The SEAI said it continues to rely primarily on self-declarations from dealerships when it comes to complying with grant limits.

Chief executive of SEAI, William Walsh, will appear before the committee alongside other SEAI officials at today’s PAC meeting, which will take place at 11.30am in Leinster House.

Representatives from the Department of Climate and the Department of Transport will also attend, as will the Comptroller and Auditor General, who is a permanent witness to the Committee.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Cathaoirleach of PAC, Sinn Féin TD John Brady, said: “Up to €3.9 million in public money was potentially overpaid to car dealerships through the electric vehicle demonstration grant scheme.”

“The SEAI has identified 15 dealership groups involved in the overclaiming of grants,” he added.

“While five have now repaid the money in full and another is on a payment plan, we need a clear account of what steps are being taken against those who have not repaid the money and how the overpayments occurred.”

PAC will also examine the SEAI’s 2025 financial performance and expenditure today.

SEAI is almost exclusively publicly funded. In 2025, SEAI received €694 million in public funding, an increase on the €616 million received in 2024. The organisation also received €7 million in income from Building Energy Ratings.

Its total expenditure for the year was €705.7 million.