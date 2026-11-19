IN RUGBY, IRELAND host the back-to-back world-champion Springboks in Dublin on Saturday evening, while England face the All Blacks in London (Virgin Media/ITV). Arsenal travel to Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday evening but the headline fixture in English football this weekend sees Mauricio Pochettino take charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday, away to Liverpool (Sky Sports). Plus, the Grand Slam of Darts is well underway and is set to conclude on Sunday (Sky Sports).

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO