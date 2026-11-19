A MAN IS due to appear in court today in connection with several reported assaults which occurred this week in Drogheda.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on Wednesday, and has since been charged.

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In a statement, gardaí in Drogheda said they were “investigating a number of reported serious assaults in recent days”.

The man is due to appear before Dundalk District Court this afternoon.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.