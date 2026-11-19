A REGENERATION OF Oliver Bond House in Dublin 8 will go ahead, after a previous plan was halted due to a dispute between the Department of Housing and Dublin City Council.

In April, the Department of Housing withdrew funding for a major regeneration project that was intended to modernise the apartments and address longstanding health concerns affecting people living there.

The flats, built in 1936 in the Liberties, house around 1,200 people across nearly 400 flats.

Residents of Oliver Bond House have long experienced damp, overcrowding, poor ventilation and insulation, along with rat infestation of parts of the complex.

Dispute over plans for Oliver Bond

The previous modernising works were to focus on three of the 14 blocks at Oliver Bond House, but the department said that while it supported large-scale works to bring the ageing homes up to standard, it would not support work that would result in a loss of 28 homes.

The scrapped plan would have seen the number of flats reduced in one section from 74 to 46.

A local regeneration group, backed by several local politicians, argued increasing the number of bedrooms and living space in the 47 flats that would remain after the conversion process would make up for this reduction in flats. Under this proposal, it would have seen three current units converted into two larger flats.

An outline of the site Dublin City Council Dublin City Council

But residents feared that the department’s own plan would see a greater focus on one-bedroom flats.

But now, following months of talks between the department and the local council, more than €56 million in funding has been agreed for two major projects as part of the wider regeneration of Oliver Bond House.

The first phase of the project will see 74 flats replaced by 54 apartments through an amalgamation and retrofit of existing homes, with the homes made up of 12 studio apartments, 26 one-bed, 12 two-bed and four three-bed apartments.

More homes will be across the road from the complex at Bridgefoot Street in a block that will consist of 19 one-bed apartments, 23 two-beds and seven three-beds.

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The plans presented to councillors for the Bridgefoot Street housing block Dublin City Council Dublin City Council

Gayle Cullen Doyle, who chairs the local Oliver Bond residents group, told The Journal that the plan came “after a lot of comprising” between the various groups involved.

“There will be one block that will be made up of one-beds, and the other two will be amalgamated into what we were looking for, the two and three-beds, so there will be bigger bathrooms and space for the kids so they can do their homework,” Cullen Doyle said.

“It’s really exciting and positive after what happened back in April. But it’s ready to go now and we’re buzzing.”

Gayle Cullen Doyle, who heads the Oliver Bond residents group. Oireachtas Oireachtas

The funding will also support a new community centre, to replace a previous clubhouse that was knocked after it became infested with rats.

Planning is to be lodged in February with the works expected to be complete by early 2030.

The revised plans will see 14 additional homes compared with the original proposals, with eight additional homes retained within the existing complex, as well as six additional new homes in Bridgefoot Street.

For Phase 2, there are plans to demolish three more blocks and replace them with a new apartment block of approximately 109 apartments.

It’s unclear what will happen with the remaining eight blocks, with the city council and the department to discuss this after the works on the first two phases finish.

Political reaction

Dublin South-Central TD and Minister of State Catherine Ardagh welcomed the announcement, saying that residents “have been waiting to see real progress” for years.

“I recognise that this process has not always been straightforward and that residents have waited a long time. It is important now that we maintain the momentum, continue the work on the wider masterplan and ensure that the funding approved translates into real improvements on the ground,” Ardagh said.

“Oliver Bond is much more than a housing complex. It is home to generations of families, with strong connections between neighbours and a real sense of community.”

Local Labour councillor Darragh Moriarty said on social media that the announcement is a “huge and important milestone” for the community.

Moriarty, who is a member of the Oliver Bond Regeneration Forum, credited residents for their determination at “overcoming a lot of obstacles by the Department/Minister for Housing, in particular” in relation to the project.