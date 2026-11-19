THE WEEKEND IS kicking off – but what should you watch?

We’ve taken a look through what’s on offer and picked out series and movies to check out over the next three days on streaming and the telly.

Yellowjackets

The first series of Yellowjackets was an invigorating watch thanks to its excellent cast and great premise: a team of teenage girls get stuck in the wilderness after their plane crashes. Years later, the surviving members start getting strange messages. A weird tale of the occult and cannibalism followed. As the series continued, Yellowjackets started to get a little too messy – think Lost and its winding plot. But will this fourth and final season wrap things up nicely? Let’s hope it can reclaim some of the excitement of that first season.

Streaming on Paramount+.

Perfect Liars

Perfect Liars Prime Video Prime Video

This Spanish-language film has an interesting background – it’s based on a story by Alex Mírez first published on Wattpad that garnered millions of reads. It’s about an exclusive university called Tagus, and how a character called Jude Derry arrives there in order to infiltrate the circle of the Cash brothers and uncover the truth about her brother’s death.

Streaming on Prime Video.

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Tarraic na Farraige

Ciaran Doherty on Tarrac na Farraige RTÉ RTÉ

This Irish documentary series looks at what it’s like to work on Ireland’s seas catching fish. It’s a difficult job that contains a lot of high-pressure situations, as well as challenges for people’s work-life balance. This brings us up close with the people doing the tough job, and finds out about the most pressing issues for them right now.

Streaming on RTÉ Player.

Guarding Stars



Leighton Meester as Hannah and Jared Padalecki as Jack in Guarding Stars Netflix Netflix

Are you in the mood for a cheesy Christmas romance? Well my friend, give this at try. This is a classic formula: a non-nonsense bodyguard is assigned to protect an actor over the festival holidays. Do Christmas sparks fly? You betcha.

Streaming on Netflix.

Hola Hector: Ó Bogota go Buenos Aires

Hector Ó hEochagáin TG4 TG4

If you were missing seeing Hector Ó hEochagáin on your screens, here’s a new travel show featuring the man himself. In this latest show on TG4, he travels across South America 25 years after he first set foot there. His adventures include joining Colombia’s roller-skating scene, getting the inside word on Pablo Escobar, training with a high-altitude football team and travelling deep into the Amazon rainforest.

Streaming on TG4.ie