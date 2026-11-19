TWO REPORTS OF sightings of Asian hornets have been confirmed in the Dublin central area.

The reports were submitted to the National Biodiversity Data Centre (NBDC) on 8 November and 11 November and subsequently verified.

The Asian hornet, also known as the yellow-legged hornet, is indigenous to Southeast Asia and is an invasive species in most of Europe.

In line with the national Asian Hornet rapid response protocol, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) undertook an extensive search and surveillance operation, but no further evidence of a nest in the Dublin area has been found.

With temperatures now dropping across Ireland, any nest and its associated worker hornets are now dying off.

As a result, the active monitoring for Asian Hornets has ended.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan said: “Now that the weather has got so much colder, there is no way to know if these sightings were simply hitchhiker hornets who got lost, in which case they will have died off in the cold, or if they are actually part of a nest.”

O’Sullivan said it will be next year before they can be monitored again and “this is where citizen scientists can really be part of the solution”.

“Over the winter, I’m calling on the people of Dublin City to get familiar with the Asian Hornet and check out www.invasives.ie to learn what to do if they spot one,” said O’Sullivan.

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“Then when the weather warms up, to keep their eyes open for them in gardens and public parks and be ready to snap a photo and send it to the National Biodiversity Data Centre.

Asian hornet captured last year in comparison with a two euro coin.

“Early reporting is really crucial when it comes to invasive species, and this is one way that people of all ages and abilities can get involved in helping to protect nature.”

An Asian hornet was spotted for the first time this year in the Ringaskiddy area of Co Cork in September.

A public report triggered a rapid response operation that led to the location and removal of an Asian hornet nest.

A spokesperson for the department said “this invasive species continues to spread across Europe, and that one or more mated queens could already have entered hibernation”.

“For this reason, continued vigilance and reporting will remain the cornerstone of Ireland’s successful rapid response efforts,” they added.

In 2027, a citizen science initiative will encourage members of the public to report suspected sightings and help monitor for invasive species.

A focused awareness campaign for both Dublin and Cork will also aim to improve the public’s understanding of Asian Hornets, their potential impacts on biodiversity, and the importance of early detection and reporting.

Members of the public are asked to remain alert and to report any suspected Asian hornet sightings immediately.

It’s also been advised that photographs are essential to help the rapid verification of any reports.