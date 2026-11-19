TU DUBLIN SPENT more than €20 million on a new student registration and management system that has been plagued with issues since it was introduced, according to the university’s latest set of financial accounts.

The cost of developing and implementing the new system came to €14.9 million, while a further €5.7 million was spent on “supporting transition activities”, bringing the total spent to €20.6 million up to the end of August 2025.

But the total cost of the system is still not known, as these financial accounts do not cover expenditure since the system was introduced in September 2025.

Speaking at the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday, the Comptroller and Auditor General said that “expenditure has continued on the system” into this year.

Concerns were raised by TU Dublin’s governing body in May this year regarding “cost escalation, procurement, and ongoing reliance on external providers” relating to the system.

A month later in June, the governing body approved a motion to increase the budget for the entire project.

The revelation comes after The Journal Investigates documented the difficulties uncovering the cost of the system through Freedom of Information (FOI).

Asiera, an organisation that provides IT services for higher education institutions in Ireland, managed the procurement of the new system on TU Dublin’s behalf.

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Following a FOI request, Asiera released 47 pages of invoices paid to an Irish subsidiary of the US-based company providing information technology services, DXC Technology.

But the amount paid in each invoice was redacted by Asiera, citing “commercially sensitive supplier information”.

A screenshot of an invoice sent to Asiera for TU Dublin's student management system. The Journal Investigates The Journal Investigates

Sinn Féin TD for Wicklow and chair of the Public Accounts Committee, John Brady, said in a statement that it is “the latest extraordinary example of IT failure, with over €20.6 million spent on a new system that is badly faltering.”

“We need to establish how much has been spent since August 2025, what additional expenditure has been incurred in attempting to address the ongoing problems, and how much more public money will be required before the system is fully operational,” Brady added.

The new system was supposed to “improve and streamline” student services across the university’s five campus locations, but the rollout caused significant issues at the university.

Students were left unable to register for their courses or pay fees, and exam results were delayed as a result of the new system.

There were also knock-on effects for students availing of Susi grants and access to other supports.

Even now, a year on from its initial rollout, students are still having difficulties registering, with “a small number” waiting to get their registration emails, according to a TU Dublin spokesperson.

As of the start of November, “over 96% of students who have commenced their studies since September have received their invitation to register email,” the spokesperson added.

Related Reads The FOI Files: TU Dublin won’t say how much their new student registration system cost

They explained that the difficulties encountered by some students are due to “a recent software update”.

TU Dublin’s latest financial accounts also recorded a deficit of €4 million, which the Comptroller and Auditor General highlighted to the committee, as it follows “deficits incurred in each of the three preceding years”.

The higher education regulator, the Higher Education Authority, has been overseeing the university’s financial recovery since 2024, in light of these financial difficulties.

It was agreed at the Public Accounts Committee to write to TU Dublin seeking further information on the spend on the system.

A spokesperson for TU Dublin told The Journal that a further update on the project spent will be available when next year’s set of financial accounts are “audited, certified and published”.

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Conor O’Carroll is an investigative reporter with The Journal Investigates.