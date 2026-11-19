GRAND THEFT AUTO (GTA) VI has launched worldwide.

From buying new consoles and taking time off work to attending GTA-themed events, it’s a day that many gaming fans have been looking forward to for 13 years.

The latest release from Rockstar Games has so far been met with critical acclaim, with review aggregator Metacritic awarding GTA VI a near-perfect score of 99/100.

For the day that’s in it, we’re asking: Will you (or someone you know) be playing GTA VI?

