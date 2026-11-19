A CREDIT UNION service provider says it alerted customers to a data breach as soon as the risk was identified.

Details including IBAN numbers, BIC numbers and reference codes were obtained by a “bad actor” in a hack of around 40 out of Ireland’s 160 credit union institutions.

The hacking occurred in October, but credit unions were only informed of the breach by their IT service provider on Tuesday.

Wellington IT, which supplies banking software to a number of the institutions, said it’s taken steps to address the issue, and has brought in external security experts “to assist with our investigation and response”.

“As soon as we confirmed the potential risk to customer data, we alerted our customers,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

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“We are responding to customer inquiries as quickly as possible and we are collaborating fully with both regulators and law enforcement including the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), and the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB).”

They said the investigation remains ongoing, and they are working to “confirm the nature and scope” of the breach.

“We recognise the importance of this matter to our customers and their members and are treating it with the utmost seriousness,” they added.

Tánaiste Simon Harris said any suspected breach of members’ data is “deeply concerning” and described credit unions as the “lifeblood” of communities.

Robert Troy, the minister of state with responsibility for the credit union sector, said the provider’s delay in informing affected institutions “simply is not acceptable”.

There are 184 registered credit unions in Ireland, according to the Central Bank.

The Irish League of Credit Unions, which represents the majority of credit unions in Ireland and Northern Ireland, said it has four million members with assets worth €21.85 billion.