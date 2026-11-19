GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Ukraine

1. Taoiseach Micheál Martin will travel to Berlin today for talks on support for Ukraine amid renewed efforts to end Russia’s war.

Transport Committee

2. The Oireachtas Transport Committee has called for “much stronger custodial sentences” for deliberately driving the wrong way on a motorway.

Cork

3. A teenager is due to appear in court later this morning, charged in connection with the death of 19-year-old Adam McSweeney, who died after being stabbed outside Kent Station in Cork on Tuesday.

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Trilateral meeting

4. What’s being billed as a historic summit between US President Donald Trump, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping is about to get under way on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China.

GTA VI

5. After over 13 years of waiting, Grand Theft Auto VI has finally landed on game consoles around the country.

Justice Committee

6. Migrant rights organisations have expressed concern over the planned reform of Ireland’s citizenship laws, arguing that there is a lack of evidence that the existing framework is failing.

EV grants

7. The Committee of Public Accounts is to examine overpayments of up to €3.9 million in electric vehicle grants from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland to dealerships.

Russell Brand

8. Google has reportedly rejected a request from the UK government to remove a YouTube video in which convicted rapist Russell Brand claims he is innocent.

Vincent van Gogh

9. A Vincent van Gogh painting set a new record after selling for $190.4 million (€173.6 million) at a Sotheby’s auction in New York.