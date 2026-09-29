An Asian hornet has been spotted for the first time this year (but luckily it's been captured)

AN ASIAN HORNET has been seen (and subsequently captured) in the Ringaskiddy area of Co Cork.

This is the first sighting of the invasive species this year. Last year, 36 sightings were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, with one in Northern Ireland.

Asian Hornets are a type of wasp indigenous to southeast Asia and an invasive species present in many European countries, though rarely seen in Ireland.

They pose a biodiversity threat because they have the capacity to significantly devastate honeybee populations by hunting them down and ‘colonising’ their hives.

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Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, has called on members of the public to remain vigilant and keep an eye out for the insect in gardens and other outdoor areas.

“National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Conservation Rangers have been surveying and monitoring the area extensively since the sighting was reported, using the methods which helped us to locate and remove two nests in Cork last year.

“I am pleased to report that there is no evidence of any further activity associated with this sighting.”

O’Sullivan said that this shows that “our early warning and rapid response model is working”.

The National Museum of Ireland will now examine the specimen, he added.

Members of the public are encouraged to photograph sightings of the Asian Hornet and report it to the National Biodiversity Data Centre.