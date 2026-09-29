A new EU ‘handling fee’ will apply to each item in a parcel separately, and it won't be refundable

A NEW EU “handling fee” on goods bought online from outside the bloc will apply to each distinct item within a parcel, Revenue has confirmed.

The €2 Union Handling Fee will come into effect from 1 November and will apply to e-commerce goods shipped to consumers in Ireland from outside the EU, including Great Britain.

The charge will be imposed on top of the €3 customs duty per distinct item which has applied to goods valued at €150 or less since 1 July.

This means a package containing three different items could attract €15 in combined customs and handling charges, before any applicable VAT.

For example, Revenue said a €10 package containing a pen, notebook and key ring would incur €9 in customs duty and a further €6 under the new handling fee.

However, two identical pens contained in the same package would be treated as one item, resulting in a €3 customs charge and €2 handling fee.

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The handling fee will be paid by the online seller or the business delivering the goods, but Revenue warned that the cost may ultimately be passed on to consumers.

Depending on the retailer, shoppers could be charged at checkout or required to pay the fee to their postal service or courier before receiving their goods.

Unlike some customs charges, the €2 handling fee will not be refundable, even if the item is subsequently found to be faulty and returned.

There will be no handling fee on goods located in Ireland, Northern Ireland or another EU member state when they are ordered.

Goods shipped from Great Britain will be subject to the charge.

Revenue Customs Division Principal Officer Ray Ryan said shoppers should be aware of the changes so they can understand the total cost of purchases before buying.

“We want to help people avoid unexpected costs either at checkout or when the goods are delivered to their doorstep,” Ryan said.