Dublin couple charged with perjury over alleged false statement given for Conor McGregor's appeal

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LAST UPDATE | 20 mins ago
A DUBLIN COUPLE named as witnesses in a failed civil court rape appeal by Conor McGregor are to stand trial, accused of perjury.
Samantha O’Reilly and Steven Cummins appeared before Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court on Tuesday.
It follows enquiries by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI).
O’Reilly (38) and 39-year-old Cummins have yet to enter pleas.
The pair are accused of giving a false statement material to the proceedings in an affidavit, under section 2(1) of the Criminal Justice (Perjury and Related Offences) Act 2021.
These offences are alleged to have occurred at Lincoln Lane, Dublin 7, on 14 January, 2025.
O’Reilly alone has an additional charge for the same offence on 6 May, 2025.
The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that the couple, who live at Cherry Orchard Green, Ballyfermot, are to face trial on indictment.
This means the case will be sent to the Circuit Court, which can impose harsher sentences on conviction.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment.
Judge Finan told them they must appear again at the District Court on 6 November for prosecutors to serve them with books of evidence and to grant a return-for-trial order.
Detective Sergeant Maria Cassells told Judge Finan that O’Reilly was arrested at her home at 9.40 am on Tuesday and “made no reply” when charged with two offences.
Both faced separate hearings but were unrepresented because most solicitors have withdrawn their services amid ongoing industrial action over legal aid reforms introduced in July.
Detective Garda Padraic Hanley said Cummins was arrested at the same location shortly after the co-accused, and he also made no reply to his single charge.
They said their solicitor was Tony Collier, but he would not be able to act for them in court until the legal aid dispute has ended. They also confirmed they were unemployed.
Judge Finan noted that there was no objection to bail with conditions sought by the NBCI detectives: sign on every Wednesday at Ballyfermot Garda Station, remain contactable by phone 24/7 and no direct or indirect contact with witnesses, with Cummins being told that included “in person or by social media”.
Judge Finan warned them they risked revocation of bail and being remanded in custody if they broke the terms, including “if you do not pick up” when gardaí contact them by telephone.
Cummins, wearing a black jacket, runners and jeans, replied: “Yes, I understand”.
O’Reilly, dressed in a cream colour top and pants, spoke at various points, saying “yes” to confirm she had a phone. She gave the same answer when asked whether she understood the court order, and spoke again, asking to report to the garda station on the same day as her partner.
Nikita Hand sued MMA fighter McGregor in the High Court in 2024. She accused McGregor of raping her in the Beacon Hotel penthouse suite in Dublin on 9 December, 2018.
McGregor lost his appeal against the civil jury finding that he raped Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in 2018.
He was deemed liable in November 2024 for sexually assaulting Hand in the Beacon Hotel on 9 December 2018, with the jury in the case awarding Hand over €248,000 in damages.
The MMA fighter subsequently appealed the jury’s decision and had been seeking a re-trial of the civil case against him.
Contains reporting from Jane Moore.
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