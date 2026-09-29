Saved By The Bell actor Dennis Haskins dies aged 75

US ACTOR DENNIS Haskins who played principal Richard Belding in the hit sitcom Saved By The Bell has died aged 75.

Haskins was described as “a great person” by his agent in a statement issued to US media outlets confirming his death.

A cause of death was not given.

Saved By The Bell co-star Lark Voorhies paid tribute to the actor on Instagram.

“Knowing Dennis Haskins for almost 40 years has been one of the truest blessings of my life, which makes losing him hurt so deeply.

“We shared so much history together from our earliest days, and through it all, he remained a fabulous person, a loyal friend, and someone with such a kind, gentle heart.

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“I am truly heartbroken by his passing and will miss his warmth and laughter more than words can say. Rest in peace Dennis, you will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Saved By The Bell stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Dennis Haskins, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies alamy alamy

Haskins, who starred in Saved By The Bell from 1989 to 1993, also appeared in spin-off show Saved By The Bell: The New Class, which ran from 1993 to 2000, and predecessor Good Morning, Miss Bliss, which ran from 1988 to 1989.

He appeared in the spin-off show Saved By The Bell: The College Years (1993), and two Saved By The Bell films: Saved By The Bell: Hawaiian Style (1992) and Saved By The Bell: Wedding In Las Vegas (1994).

His agent Jay Schachter said in a statement: “It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely loved, his fans.

“He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly. I’m heartbroken.”

Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Haskins got his first TV role in The Dukes Of Hazzard, appearing in several episodes as various characters.

Other acting roles saw him appear in the film A Million Ways To Die In The West (2014), and TV series such as The West Wing, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Mad Men, and How I Met Your Mother.