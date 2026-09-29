A person with an umbrella in Bantry, Co Cork Alamy Stock Photo
Potential flooding

Status Yellow rain and wind warnings to take effect in eight counties today

Met Éireann has warned there could be fallen trees, debris and difficult driving conditions.
7.26am, 29 Sep 2026
8.2k

A STATUS YELLOW rain warning is set to take effect this afternoon in Cork, Kerry and Waterford and Met Éireann has also issued wind warnings for multiple counties. 

The rainfall warning for the three counties will come into effect at 1pm and last until 9pm today. 

Met Éireann is forecasting spells of heavy rain that may lead to localised flooding, difficult driving conditions and poor visibility. 

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford from 1pm to 9pm today, while another wind warning will come into effect for Galway, Mayo and Sligo at 3pm till 9pm.

Met Éireann has warned there could be fallen trees, debris and difficult driving conditions. 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    Good Morning
    The 9 at 9 Weather warnings, the Orange Order march and are U2 cool?
    46 mins ago
    537
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie