Status Yellow rain and wind warnings to take effect in eight counties today

A STATUS YELLOW rain warning is set to take effect this afternoon in Cork, Kerry and Waterford and Met Éireann has also issued wind warnings for multiple counties.

The rainfall warning for the three counties will come into effect at 1pm and last until 9pm today.

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Met Éireann is forecasting spells of heavy rain that may lead to localised flooding, difficult driving conditions and poor visibility.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford from 1pm to 9pm today, while another wind warning will come into effect for Galway, Mayo and Sligo at 3pm till 9pm.

Met Éireann has warned there could be fallen trees, debris and difficult driving conditions.