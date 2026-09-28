Poll: Do you support Michelle O'Neill in standing with Garvaghy Road protesters?

THE STATUS OF the Orange Order’s planned parade down the majority nationalist Garvaghy Road in Portadown remains unclear amid calls for the intervention of either the UK’s Secretary of State or an international mediator.

The Drumcree parade, which was associated with violent rioting and wider unrest during the Troubles, has been refused permission to take a route down the Garvaghy Road since 1998.

On Friday, the Parades Commission decided to allow this route to be taken this year following a request by the Orange Order.

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This parade was due to take place at 8am on Sunday but protesters from the Garvaghy Road community blocked the road and the PSNI would thus not allow the Orange Order parade to take place, citing public order concerns.

Among those standing with the protesters was Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill, who is also vice president of Sinn Féin.

O’Neill has said that the Parades Commission must explain its decision and urged protesters to “stay the course”.

Unionist leaders have accused O’Neill of “breaking the law” in light of the decision taken by the Parades Commission and have said her actions could bring down the Stormont institutions. What do you think of her actions?

Poll: Do you support NI First Minister Michelle O’Neill in standing with Garvaghy Road protesters?

