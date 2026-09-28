Woman (30s) hospitalised with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Dublin

A WOMAN IN her 30s was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle at North Wall Quay in Dublin 1 on Saturday night.

The woman was brought by ambulance to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at around 11pm.

No other injuries were reported.

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Garda forensic collision investigators carried out an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the vicinity of North Wall Quay on Saturday, 26 September 2026 between 10.30pm and 11.15pm, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”