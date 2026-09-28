Irish actor Colin Farrell stars as toxic partner in Taylor Swift's new music video

IRISH ACTOR COLIN Farrell stars in the music video for Taylor Swift’s new single, which premiered at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

Swift, who made history by becoming the most awarded artist at the MTV Video Music Awards, directed the video for Patient Zero herself.

The video features a star-studded cast, with actor Dakota Johnson and model Cara Delevingne also featuring.

In the track, Swift warns a woman about her partner, with whom the singer had a toxic relationship.

“If he’s killing you / I got you / I was patient zero,” she sings.

Taylor Swift’s music video for ‘Patient Zero’ is now available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. pic.twitter.com/E8hzSf5da7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 28, 2026

The video opens in a graveyard, and as it goes on, it becomes obvious Swift’s character is appearing as a ghost after being killed by Farrell’s character.

The last line of the chorus “But if you’re sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero” is repeated throughout the song.

Patient Zero was released as part of the singer’s drop of bonus-tracks from her last album The Life of a Showgirl last week.

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Taylor Swift accepts the award for video of the year for The Fate of Ophelia during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The 36-year-old now has the most Moonman statuettes ever after winning the inaugural Artist Director Honors for her work behind the camera on visual storytelling.

She also won Video of the Year, which she dedicated to country legend Dolly Parton, praising the recently deceased performer’s music and saying “every single song she wrote, her storytelling was so vivid.”

“She handled this fame with such grace and love and gratitude,” she added.

Meanwhile, the award for Artist of the Year went to the queen of pop, Madonna.

While accepting the prize, Madonna reminisced about how her manager scolded her backstage at the very first MTV awards show, where she briefly mooned the audience in a performance fumble.

“My manager said my career was over,” she said, adding that he wasn’t her manager any more.

The 68-year-old pop queen sang “Bring Your Love” alongside Sabrina Carpenter before medleying with Charli XCX for “Danceteria.”

Grunge band Nirvana received the Video Vanguard award, and Thai artist LISA, a member of girl group Blackpink, won the award for best pop for “Dream,” featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi.

Kacey Musgraves headlined a tribute to Dolly Parton, while Teddy Swims, Sombr and Raye offered a soulful tribute to George Michael.

Rapper Snoop Dogg hosted the ceremony, which aired on CBS and MTV.

With additional reporting from AFP.