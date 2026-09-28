Man (30s) charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Co Kerry

A MAN HAS been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Co Kerry.

A male pedestrian, aged in his late teens, was hit by a van shortly after 3am on Saturday on the N69 in Listowel. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The van failed to remain at the scene.

It was later located by gardaí and the male driver, aged in his 30s, was arrested.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork District Court this morning.

A garda spokesperson said investigations into the matter are ongoing.