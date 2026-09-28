A male pedestrian, aged in his late teens, was killed after he was hit by a van shortly after 3am on Saturday on the N69 in Listowel. Google Street View
Listowel

Man (30s) charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Co Kerry

He is due to appear before Cork District Court.
6.49am, 28 Sep 2026
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A MAN HAS been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Co Kerry.

A male pedestrian, aged in his late teens, was hit by a van shortly after 3am on Saturday on the N69 in Listowel. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The van failed to remain at the scene.

It was later located by gardaí and the male driver, aged in his 30s, was arrested.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork District Court this morning. 

A garda spokesperson said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

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