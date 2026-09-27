Westlife in 1999 alamy
Quiz

Quiz: How much do you know about noughties pop culture?

The 2000s marked an iconic period in pop culture history, from music to fashion.
10.01pm, 27 Sep 2026
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WESTLIFE ARE BACK for their 25th anniversary with 13 shows at Dublin’s 3Arena. 

As part of the show, Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan and Shane Filan perform some of the band’s greatest hits. 

Westlife first formed in 1998 and went on to become a staple of 2000s pop culture. 

But how well do you remember the other pop culture moments of the decade, at home and abroad? 

Let’s test your knowledge on all things noughties! 

 

Britney Spears released the iconic Toxic music video in 2004. Which of these professions does she portray in the video?
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Doctor
Flight attendant

Police Officer
Waitress
What was the name of the reality TV show that launched Paris Hilton to global fame in the early 2000s?
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Keeping Up with the Hiltons
Laguna Beach

The Simple Life
The Hills
Talent contest You’re A Star, first broadcast in 2002. Who was the inaugural winner of the show?
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Jedward
Mickey Joe Harte

Shayne Ward
Nathan Carter
Which popular American sitcom ended in 2004 after running for a decade?
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Will & Grace
Seinfeld

Frasier
Friends
The first Twilight film was released to critical acclaim in 2008. The main character Edward Cullen famously reacted to sunlight by doing what?
getty
Sparkling like a diamond
Becoming invisible

Catching Fire
Transforming into a bat
Apple released the first version of the iPod in what year?
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2000
2003

2005
2001
Which famous act did Ireland send to represent the county at Eurovision 2008 in Serbia?
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The Corrs
Dustin the Turkey

Jedward
Johnny Logan (again)
Which artist famously interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards (saying that Beyonce should have won)
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Justin Timberlake
Chris Brown

Kanye West
Jay-Z
Who presented the Late Late show between 1999 and 2009 after Gay Byrne's departure?
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Ryan Tubridy
Patrick Kielty

Graham Norton
Pat Kenny
The velour tracksuit was a staple of 2000s fashion. Which luxury brand became particularly famous for its loungewear?
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Juicy Couture
Burberry

Jack Wills
Gucci
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Top Dog
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What are ewe doing? Baaaad
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Turtle-y awful
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