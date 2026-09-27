Quiz: How much do you know about noughties pop culture?

WESTLIFE ARE BACK for their 25th anniversary with 13 shows at Dublin’s 3Arena.

As part of the show, Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan and Shane Filan perform some of the band’s greatest hits.

Westlife first formed in 1998 and went on to become a staple of 2000s pop culture.

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But how well do you remember the other pop culture moments of the decade, at home and abroad?

Let’s test your knowledge on all things noughties!