Will you watch the new adaptation of Sense and Sensibility?

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THE LATEST ADAPTATION of Sense and Sensibility is now in cinemas.
For those unfamiliar with the Jane Austen classic (or in case you’re in need of a refresher), it has been described as a story in which “three sisters experience love and heartbreak after they’re forced to leave their family estate with their widowed mother and move to a humble cottage”.
The Journal’s Emma Hickey sat down with two of the film’s stars, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Caitríona Balfe, who said that their adaptation recognises how new audiences and generations “bring classic texts to their own contexts”.
So, we’re wondering: Will you watch the latest adaptation of Sense and Sensibility?
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