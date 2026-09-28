Will you watch the new adaptation of Sense and Sensibility?

THE LATEST ADAPTATION of Sense and Sensibility is now in cinemas.

For those unfamiliar with the Jane Austen classic (or in case you’re in need of a refresher), it has been described as a story in which “three sisters experience love and heartbreak after they’re forced to leave their family estate with their widowed mother and move to a humble cottage”.

The Journal’s Emma Hickey sat down with two of the film’s stars, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Caitríona Balfe, who said that their adaptation recognises how new audiences and generations “bring classic texts to their own contexts”.

So, we’re wondering: Will you watch the latest adaptation of Sense and Sensibility?

