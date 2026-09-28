Bodhi Rae Breathnach as Margaret Dashwood, Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor Dashwood and George MacKay as Edward Ferrars Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Will you watch the new adaptation of Sense and Sensibility?

It’s the latest remake of the classic Jane Austen novel.
10.24am, 28 Sep 2026
1.4k
5

THE LATEST ADAPTATION of Sense and Sensibility is now in cinemas.

For those unfamiliar with the Jane Austen classic (or in case you’re in need of a refresher), it has been described as a story in which “three sisters experience love and heartbreak after they’re forced to leave their family estate with their widowed mother and move to a humble cottage”.

The Journal’s Emma Hickey sat down with two of the film’s stars, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Caitríona Balfe, who said that their adaptation recognises how new audiences and generations “bring classic texts to their own contexts”.

So, we’re wondering: Will you watch the latest adaptation of Sense and Sensibility?


Poll Results:

No (284)
Yes (279)
I haven't decided yet (78)

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