GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Portadown

1. Protesters who blockaded the Garvaghy Road in Portadown to stop a contentious Orange Order parade have mostly dispersed after being told by a community leader that a fresh process to address the dispute was being initiated.

Nations League

2. Football Association of Ireland President Paul Cooke has defended the football association’s handling of the Irish team’s controversial fixture against Israel Sunday night.

Debrecen

3. The FAI has been informed that an allegation of racist chanting from some of the 200 Israeli fans cannot be processed by Uefa as the proper protocols were not followed.

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Listowel

4. A man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Co Kerry.

Daft report

5. There has been a slowdown in the going rate of house transaction prices in Dublin, with data suggesting there is a weakening demand amid costly sale tags and economic uncertainty.

Strait of Hormuz

6. US President Donald Trump said he expects talks with Iran to resume in the coming week, a day after rejecting a truce proposal put forward by Tehran.

Tallaght

7. Shell-shocked Athlone Town’s double-double dream went up in smoke after a first-half onslaught in the 2026 FAI Cup final.

Zoo Atlanta

8. Two giant pandas arrived in Atlanta this morning as part of an agreement between the Chinese and American governments.

Referendum

9. Swiss voters have roundly rejected a proposal to tighten their country’s neutrality, final results showed, dismissing an initiative championed by the hard-right and dubbed “pro-Russian” by opponents.