Michelle O’Neill accused of ‘breaking the law’ on Garvaghy Road

NORTHERN IRELAND’S FIRST Minister Michelle O’Neill has been accused of “breaking the law” by her actions on the Garvaghy Road.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson claimed “standards have been shattered” and said they will engage with Secretary of State Chris Bryant about “how we can go forward when there is such a level of disdain for the simple fundamental democratic principles of society”.

“We have lawmakers acting as lawbreakers and they need to face the consequences for their actions.

“We can’t have a situation where people who have the privilege of holding high office in Northern Ireland so flagrantly disregard the pledge of office and statutory underpinnings of their office,” he told media in Belfast on Sunday afternoon.

Thousands of protesters have blocked the predominately nationalist route in Portadown in a bid to prevent a contentious Orange Order parade passing.

A ruling by the Parades Commission adjudication body permitting the march from Drumcree Church was upheld in an “unprecedented” late night sitting of the High Court in Belfast just a few hours earlier.

The Drumcree parade, which was associated with violent clashes during the Troubles, has been banned since 1998.

Protesters, many of them wearing balaclavas, clustered in large groups in heavy rain along the road on Sunday morning, a move that delayed the scheduled 8am start of the parade.

Sinn Féin leaders were among those gathered on the road, including the First Minister and Sinn Féin vice president O’Neill.

Advertisement

Protesters block the Garvaghy road ahead of a Portadown District Loyal Orange Lodge (LOL) No 1 march. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Robinson blasted the presence of Stormont ministers and elected representatives as “shameful”, and claimed they are “breaching their pledge of office, participating in an unlawful protest and blocking”.

“That is a situation that I think cannot be allowed to pass unchallenged, I believe there are sincere calls for those individuals to be investigated and prosecuted for the position they are taking, but as it stands today, there is a lawful determination from the Parades Commission,” he said.

He said O’Neill is “breaking the law”.

“She’s the head of an Executive and she is prepared to wilfully disregard the ruling of our courts, the determination by the statutory body charged with determining parades in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Those are fundamental questions for her and the pledge of office that is given and the law that sits behind that are important fundamentals that are being tested today by her actions, and they will be tested through sanctions as well.”

Asked whether his party will continue to work with Sinn Féin, Robinson responded: “Our party is maintaining the dignity of the Portadown Orangemen as they have shown determination and patience so will we.

“I can look at you all in the eye today and say we are being plunged into difficult territory because of the actions of people who are expected to be lawmakers in our country breaking the law.

“The fundamental principle of upholding the rule of law in this society are sacrosanct and cannot be tarnished.”

He added: “We have someone who calls herself a First Minister for all breaking the law today, breaking the law, prepared to give a two-finger salute to the rule of law and order in this country, and she is surrounded by other people who should know better.

“The crisis is not of our making, I think all around us can see how challenging a situation this is but the fundamentals remain, the rule of law must sustain, a legal determination must be policed appropriately.”

Related Reads Why has the Parades Commission given permission to the Drumcree march after almost 30 years? Irish government ‘very concerned’ over decision to allow Orange Order to march Garvaghy Road Orange Order granted permission to march down Garvaghy Road for first time since 1997

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Earlier Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald called on Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant to intervene to ban the parade.

She said the people of the Garvaghy Road would “not be drawn back to the past”.

McDonald said: “We have spent all night here, all night talking to people, listening to people, seeking to reassure people that actually this can be resolved, and it must be.

“So here is what needs to happen now – the Secretary of State needs to intervene. The chief constable of the PSNI needs to intervene and put a stop to this.

“This is madness. This, in fact, is primitive treatment of any community in the year 2026. It is intolerable, and it will not be tolerated.

“The mood here has been peaceful. It has been united and orderly.

“This is a dignified and united community, and they are absolutely determined that they and we will not be drawn back into the past.

“That is the message from Garvaghy Road today.”

Robinson said: “A First Minister’s duty is to uphold lawful decisions, not inflame opposition to them. The rule of law cannot apply only when Sinn Féin likes the outcome. Our institutions are founded on respect for the police, the courts and the rule of law.”