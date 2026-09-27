Catholic and Protestant archbishops jointly urge resolution to Drumcree 'crisis'

CATHOLIC AND CHURCH of Ireland archbishops have jointly urged that an inclusive resolution to the “crisis” in Drumcree be found.

The two Armagh archbishops, Catholic Archbishop Eamon Martin and Church of Ireland Archbishop John McDowell, released a joint statement as a stand-off on Garvaghy Road in Portadown shows no sign of abating.

A planned Orange Order march on the predominantly nationalist road has stalled for hours after a large crowd of protesters, including multiple Dáil TDs, gathered in the area to prevent the parade going ahead.

The Drumcree parade, which was associated with violent clashes during the Troubles, has been banned since 1998.

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The march received permission from a Belfast court in the early hours of this morning to proceed along the road.

Garvaghy Road residents block the road during a protest to prevent the Portadown District Loyal Orange Lodge (LOL) No 1 marching in Portadown for almost 30 years after the parade was given clearance in a late-night hearing. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In today’s statement, Martin and McDowell said in their “different Christian traditions” they have always taken seriously their call to “speak and act together when we can”.

They said they share the conviction that the greatest commandment is “in love of God and love of neighbour”.

“As our community faces the crisis in Drumcree today, in which so many sincere views, painful histories and important issues are at stake, we cannot think of any time in the last thirty years when this simple message needs to be more urgently heard,” the clergymen said.

“How can we be good neighbours to each other? What can we do to patiently, constructively and positively build on all the sincere and generous efforts over recent years to foster mutual trust and understanding among our different traditions?”

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They said respect for the rule of law, and use of peaceful and democratic processes are vital to a stable and democratic society, “even when they are difficult and challenging”.

“As Church leaders, we are profoundly aware of our own failings and inadequacies. Imperfect as we may be, we feel deeply the concerns of the people of Drumcree and the wider community that we serve.”

They said they were calling for the “urgent” creation of a constructive, inclusive and reconciling initiative to find a way through the “current crisis”.

“Too much is at stake,” they concluded.