The fire at the playground in Darndale pictured. Barry Heneghan
Darndale

Playground in north Dublin 'destroyed' by fire, says TD

Barry Heneghan said the fire was the ‘latest in a series of attacks on community facilities’ across north Dublin this year.
2.23pm, 27 Sep 2026
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A PLAYGROUND IN Darndale Park in north Dublin was “destroyed” by a fire on Saturday, a local TD said.

Barry Heneghan said the fire was the “latest in a series of attacks on community facilities” across north Dublin this year.

The playground was officially opened in 2023, where it was welcomed as a “significant” development for the area in providing a safe place for local children.

The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon. The fire brigade attended the scene and the matter was reported to gardaí. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Heneghan said the playground was a development fought for by residents, community groups and local representatives. It is the latest in a series of incidents that resulted in serious damage to local amenities in Dublin.

The TD said he is calling for an increased garda presence in the area and CCTV at “high-risk” community facilities.

“This is not just an attack on a playground it is an attack on the whole community,” he said.

“It is our neighbours, families and children who ultimately lose out when facilities like this are destroyed.”

Playgrounds and local amenities have been targeted in other parts of the city.

In July, the grounds of Crumlin GAA club were targeted twice in two days by criminal damage.

In May, an arson attack on a children’s park in Artane in north county Dublin was condemned as “disgraceful” by two local TDs, including Heneghan. 

A playground in Oscar Traynor Park in Coolock was subject to a serious arson attack in November of last year, and a playground in Diamond Park set alight on Halloween had repairs estimated at around €300,000

Public toilets in St Anne’s Park Raheny were vandalised within a week of installation in October last year.

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