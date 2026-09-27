Flahavan's workers win pay boost of up to 21.5% as unrest ends at porridge company

INDUSTRIAL UNREST AT one of the country’s biggest porridge makers has ended with a hefty jump in the pay packet of the workforce.

Flahavan’s workers will see their pay boosted by between 13% and 21.5%, following months of dispute with management.

Trade union Unite, which represents the overwhelming majority of workers at the plant in Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford, announced the pay deal on Sunday.

The development follows a ballot for industrial action last month after workers rejected management’s attempt to link the new pay agreement with the proposed flexibility arrangements.

There are almost 150 staff at the company and Unite represents around 90 of these.

Unite said the new deal brings bakery operatives into line with mill workers.

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As a result, bakery packers will receive a 13% parity increase while bakery processors will receive a 21.5% parity increase, both effective from 1 January 2026.

Unite also announced that it had secured a general 3.5% pay increase backdated to 1 January of this year. The deal will run until 30 June 2027.

While best known for its porridge oats, Flahavan’s also sells flapjacks and granola.

Its parent company, Finegrove Holdings Limited, had turnover of €38 million in the 12 months to the end of June 2025, up from €35.6 million the prior year.

However, it saw its operating profit drop from €1.9 million in 2024 to €422,829 for last year.

Speaking regarding the pay agreement, Unite regional officer Eoin Drummey said it was not only a “wage win but also an equality win” at the oat producer’s workforce.

“Elimination of pay discrepancies has been a long-standing demand of our members and could only have been delivered through collective organisation,” Drummey said.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said the pay agreement was proof that the “best way for workers to improve their terms and conditions is to stand together in a strong trade union”.