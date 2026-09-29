File photo of a base jumper in a canyon in Utah, USA Alamy Stock Photo
Millville Canyon

Base jumper dies in Utah after plummeting more than 200m due to wingsuit failure

Local police said the man’s wingsuit failed to gain enough lift during the jump.
8.23am, 29 Sep 2026
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A 27-YEAR-OLD MAN died when he plummeted more than 200 metres and hit the ground in a base jumping accident in the US state of Utah on Sunday. 

The fatal incident occurred near Leetham’s Hollow in a mountainous area popular with base jumpers. 

Local police said the man’s wingsuit failed to gain enough lift during the jump. 

Base jumping is an extreme sport in which people jump from high points (buildings, antennas, spans and cliffs) and use a parachute to land. 

A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene along with a number of other emergency services.

The man impacted the ground at high speed, local authorities said. 548 base jumpers have died since 1981, according to the BASE Fatality List

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