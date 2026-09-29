GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Climate change

1. Severe damage caused by an array of extreme weather events in Ireland has shown that the government is not preparing systematically for the realities of climate change, but simply reacting to individual events, the Climate Change Advisory Council said.

Orange Order

2. The stand-off on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown over a contentious Orange Order parade has entered its third day despite efforts to mediate a solution.

Weather

3. A Status Yellow rain warning is set to take effect this afternoon in Cork, Kerry and Waterford and Met Éireann has also issued wind warnings for multiple counties.

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Grants

4. Energy and Climate Minister Daragh O’Brien is this morning seeking government sign-off on a number of retrofitting grants, including a new €600 solar panel battery grant for homeowners.

Soccer

5. The Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has said the team has not decided what it will do about the next game against Israel.

AI safety issues

6. OpenAI will not release its newest artificial intelligence model, known as Astra 6.1, after internal testing by the ChatGPT-maker revealed it did not meet safety standards, the company confirmed Monday.

Serious assault

7. A woman in her 30s was seriously injured in an alleged assault in Belmayne, Co Dublin yesterday.

UK air base

8. A suspected terror plot against a British air force base used by American forces “clearly involves the hand of a foreign actor”, US secretary of state Marco Rubio has claimed, but refused to provide further details.

Are U2 cool?

9. The debate over whether Bono is a rock star or a pox-star has raged on for decades now, with no shortage of perceived peccadillos for Irish people to pick apart.