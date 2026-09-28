Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene. Alamy Stock Photo
Offaly

Man (50s) and woman (20s) killed in workplace incident in Co Offaly

The Health and Safety Authority has launched an investigation into the incident in Banagher.
3.20pm, 28 Sep 2026
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A MAN AND a woman have died following a workplace incident at Banagher Precast Concrete Ltd in Co Offaly.

The incident occurred at the premises in Banagher at around 11.40am.

Emergency services attended the scene, where a man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s were pronounced dead.

The HSA confirmed this afternoon that it is aware of the incident and has begun an investigation.

It said no further information could be provided at this stage due to the ongoing investigation.

Gardaí said the bodies of the two people remain at the scene.

Post-mortem examinations are due to take place at Tullamore General Hospital at a later date.

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