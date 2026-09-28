Tributes paid to boy killed in hit-and-run hours after his 17th birthday

THE FATHER OF a Co Limerick teenager killed in a hit-and-run road collision, just hours after his 17th birthday, has paid tribute to him.

“Love you always Rory,” read a post shared by Pat O’Connor on his social media, beneath a photo of his son Rory O’Connor following his sudden death in the early hours of last Saturday.

Rory, a popular young man from Athea, died after he was struck by a van as he was walking at N69, Dromin Upper, Listowel, Co Kerry.

Alan Browne (37), Elmsdale Crescent, Birmingham, England, but originally from Skehenerin, Listowel, appeared before Cork District Court on Monday, charged with dangerous driving causing Rory O’Connor’s death, and several other road traffic offences arising out of the fatal collision.

Friends and neighbours replied to O’Connor’s post, with messages of sympathy and condolences to the O’Connor family.

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Templeglantine GAA Club, in west county Limerick, said: “We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Rory O’Connor, Athea, everyone in the club is deeply saddened by Rory’s untimely passing, particularly his many friends in Templeglantine who had the privilege of gong to school with him and sharing so many memories together”.

Athea Community Council shared a video memory of Rory, when he was 13, reciting a poem he wrote for his former local GP, Dr Kieran Murphy, at his retirement party in 2022.

“We remember Rory fondly from when he kindly read (the) poem, it was a lovely act of kindness and community spirit that has stayed with us,” it said.

“Rory was one of our young people, and his loss has left the whole community heartbroken, our thoughts are with his family and friends at this devastating time.”

“As a community, we will stand together in remembering Rory and supporting those closest to him. Suaimhneas siorai da anam.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the 3am collision in which the van failed to remain at the scene on Saturday morning.