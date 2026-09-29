Dublin among six counties placed under overnight rain warning as thousands remain without power

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a fresh Status Yellow rain warning for four counties tonight, as more than 40,000 properties remain without power following today’s severe weather.

Dublin, Louth, Meath and Monaghan have been placed under a rain warning from 11pm tonight until 6am on Wednesday.

⚠️Status Yellow Rainfall Warning issued for Dublin, Louth, Meath & Monaghan.



⏲️Valid: 23:00 tonight, Tues 29th, until 06:00 tomorrow, Wed 30th Sept.



Spells of heavy rain☔️



🔗https://t.co/lvQFgW9biq pic.twitter.com/Ra4Lu9cJfk — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 29, 2026

Met Éireann said spells of heavy rain could lead to localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

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A separate Status Yellow rain warning is already in effect for Wexford and Wicklow until 4am on Wednesday, meaning six counties will be covered by warnings overnight.

According to ESB PowerCheck data from around 9.50pm, 40,430 properties were without power across 148 active faults.

Earlier Status Yellow wind warnings for Munster, Wicklow, Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo expired at 9pm, along with a rain warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

#CorkTraffic Reports of a tree down on Old Youghal Road, Mayfield opposite Mayfield Library. Take care on approach. pic.twitter.com/oU8j46R1aM — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) September 29, 2026

Strong winds and heavy rain caused significant disruption throughout the day, with fallen trees and branches blocking roads in parts of the country.