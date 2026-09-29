A rain warning in Dublin will be in effect until 6am tomorrow. Alamy Stock Photo
Weather Warning

Dublin among six counties placed under overnight rain warning as thousands remain without power

Met Éireann has wartned that heavy rain could bring localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions overnight.
11.03pm, 29 Sep 2026
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MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a fresh Status Yellow rain warning for four counties tonight, as more than 40,000 properties remain without power following today’s severe weather.

Dublin, Louth, Meath and Monaghan have been placed under a rain warning from 11pm tonight until 6am on Wednesday.

Met Éireann said spells of heavy rain could lead to localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

A separate Status Yellow rain warning is already in effect for Wexford and Wicklow until 4am on Wednesday, meaning six counties will be covered by warnings overnight.

According to ESB PowerCheck data from around 9.50pm, 40,430 properties were without power across 148 active faults.

Earlier Status Yellow wind warnings for Munster, Wicklow, Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo expired at 9pm, along with a rain warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Strong winds and heavy rain caused significant disruption throughout the day, with fallen trees and branches blocking roads in parts of the country.

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