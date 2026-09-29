Here's what happened today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Members of Orange Order gather near Drumcree Church as the standoff over contentious Drumcree parade continues in Portadown. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Andy Burnham pictured at a Labour Party conference in Liverpool. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UK: Andy Burnham launched into an emotional defence of the unity and solidarity of the United Kingdom at his party’s conference.

#RAF: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a suspected terror plot targeting a British air base involved a “foreign actor”.

#RANULPH FIENNES: Friends of the British explorer Ranulph Fiennes, including Britain’s King Charles, are concerned for his wellbeing as he has not been seen in public for two years.

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#MURDER TRIAL: A lawyer for Lindsay Clancy asked a judge to acquit the US mother accused of killing her three young children after a jury failed to reach a verdict in her trial.

#DEATH ROW: A Utah man was released after spending 41 years on death row after DNA evidence cast doubt on his conviction.

#RIP: US actor Dennis Haskins, who played principal Richard Belding in the hit sitcom Saved By The Bell, has died aged 75.

PARTING SHOT

Eddie Vedder pictured with Florence Road members Lily Aron, Emma Brandon, Ailbhe Barry and Hannah Kelly. Florence Road Florence Road

Wicklow band Florence Road managed to play a California festival after all their gear was stolen from their van, thanks to a helping hand from Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder.

After hearing what happened, Vedder insisted the Bray band borrow his own guitars for their set.

Florence Road later hailed him as “a true gentleman”.

Read the full story here.