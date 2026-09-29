Eddie Vedder pictured with Florence Road members Lily Aron, Emma Brandon, Ailbhe Barry and Hannah Kelly. florence.road on Instagram
in a jam

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder helps out Wicklow band Florence Road after gear was stolen

Florence Road announced on Saturday that they wouldn’t be able to carry out their scheduled performances at California’s Ohana Festival due to their equipment being stolen.
8.56am, 29 Sep 2026
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WICKLOW BAND FLORENCE Road have thanked Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder for helping them out after their gear was stolen from their van in Los Angeles, California. 

Florence Road announced on Saturday that they wouldn’t be able to carry out their scheduled performances at California’s Ohana Festival due to their equipment being stolen.

“We’re absolutely devastated to say that we won’t be able to play our set at Ohana Festival today,” the band said in an Instagram post.

“Last night, all of our gear was stolen from our van in Los Angeles. Our guitars, pedal boards and everything we need to play our shows,” they added.

The Bray band, which is made up of Lily Aron, Emma Brandon, Ailbhe Barry and Hannah Kelly, then shared a follow-up post to say they were able to perform the set after all.

The band said that “the second Eddie heard” their guitars had been stolen he insisted on loaning his own.

Florence Road described Vedder as “a true gentleman”, and shared a picture of the musician with the band. 

“What an insane 48 hours! We couldn’t be more grateful to Eddie Vedder and the whole team at Ohana Festival,” they said, also thanking the festival and Fender guitars.

“We have the best team of people around us and this show would not have happened without them! It does take a village!”

Vedder founded the annual Ohana Festival in 2016. He headlined the festival on Sunday and also featured as a guest in several sets across the weekend. 

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