Is your favourite bookshop on this list? They may win a national award

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TWELVE BOOKSHOPS ACROSS Ireland have been selected to win an award.
The An Post Bookshop of the Year will see a winner crowned on 1 December, receiving a trophy and a prize of €5,000.
A shortlist of six bookshops will be announced on 22 October.
Sinéad McCorry, chairperson of awards, said: “Bookshops are the cornerstone of many communities across Ireland, and this category was established to recognise the central role they play – not only within the book trade, but in celebrating Ireland’s rich and extensive literary heritage.
“More than just places to buy books, they are cultural hubs that spark creativity, bring people together and foster a love of reading among people of all ages.”
Bantry Bookshop, Co Cork
Books at One, Louisburgh, Co Mayo
Bridge Books Dromore, Co Down
Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop, Galway
Leaf and Bower, Co Cork
O’Mahony’s Booksellers, Limerick
Philip’s Bookshop, Mallow, Co Cork
The Bookshelf, Newry
Woodbine Books, Kilcullen, Co Kildare
The Book Centre, Waterford
Tales for Tadpoles, Bray, Co Wicklow
Genius Juniors, Co Clare
Garrett Bridgeman, Managing Director of An Post Mails & Parcels said: “At An Post, we see first-hand the important role local bookshops play, not only as cultural hubs within their communities, but as vital businesses contributing to local economies across Ireland.”
Other categories in the An Post Irish Book Awards include Novel of the Year, Children’s (Junior and Senior), Crime Fiction, Popular Fiction, Non-Fiction, Sports, Short Story, Poem, History, Teen and Young Adult and Irish Language.
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