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Is your favourite bookshop on this list? They may win a national award

The winner will be crowned on 1 December.
9.12pm, 29 Sep 2026
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TWELVE BOOKSHOPS ACROSS Ireland have been selected to win an award.

The An Post Bookshop of the Year will see a winner crowned on 1 December, receiving a trophy and a prize of €5,000.

A shortlist of six bookshops will be announced on 22 October.

Sinéad McCorry, chairperson of awards, said: “Bookshops are the cornerstone of many communities across Ireland, and this category was established to recognise the central role they play – not only within the book trade, but in celebrating Ireland’s rich and extensive literary heritage.

“More than just places to buy books, they are cultural hubs that spark creativity, bring people together and foster a love of reading among people of all ages.”

The longlist

Bantry Bookshop, Co Cork

Screenshot 2026-09-29 at 21.37.27 Google Maps Google Maps

Books at One, Louisburgh, Co Mayo

Screenshot 2026-09-29 at 21.38.39 Google Maps Google Maps

Bridge Books Dromore, Co Down

Screenshot 2026-09-29 at 21.40.13 Google Maps Google Maps

Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop, Galway

Screenshot 2026-09-29 at 21.41.32 Google Maps Google Maps

Leaf and Bower, Co Cork

Leaf-Bower-30-Outside Leaf and Bower website Leaf and Bower website

O’Mahony’s Booksellers, Limerick

Screenshot 2026-09-29 at 21.53.43 Google Maps Google Maps

Philip’s Bookshop, Mallow, Co Cork

Screenshot 2026-09-29 at 21.54.33 Google Maps Google Maps

The Bookshelf, Newry

Screenshot 2026-09-29 at 22.00.28 Google Maps Google Maps

Woodbine Books, Kilcullen, Co Kildare

Screenshot 2026-09-29 at 21.58.59 Google Maps Google Maps

The Book Centre, Waterford

Screenshot 2026-09-29 at 22.05.55 The Book Centre Instagram The Book Centre Instagram

Tales for Tadpoles, Bray, Co Wicklow

Screenshot 2026-09-29 at 22.07.08 Tales for Tadpoles Facebook Tales for Tadpoles Facebook

Genius Juniors, Co Clare

Screenshot 2026-09-29 at 22.09.51 Genius Juniors Facebook Genius Juniors Facebook

Garrett Bridgeman, Managing Director of An Post Mails & Parcels said: “At An Post, we see first-hand the important role local bookshops play, not only as cultural hubs within their communities, but as vital businesses contributing to local economies across Ireland.”

Other categories in the An Post Irish Book Awards include Novel of the Year, Children’s (Junior and Senior), Crime Fiction, Popular Fiction, Non-Fiction, Sports, Short Story, Poem, History, Teen and Young Adult and Irish Language.

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