GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Portadown

1. Further talks are expected to take place as part of the latest bid to break the Drumcree parade stand-off, which has now entered a fourth day.

ADHD

2. The number of people receiving prescriptions for ADHD medication has skyrocketed over the past 10 years, new research has shown.

Brexit

3. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has acknowledged he could go “all the way” and propose rejoining the European Union as he considers the UK’s future relationship with Brussels.

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Abortion

4. The debate around removing the three-day wait period for an abortion is continuing today in the Oireachtas health committee.

Soccer

5. The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) will tell an Oireachtas committee today that the “suffering and devastation in Gaza weigh heavily across the Association” and they “wish [they] were not in this position”.

Power outages

6. Thousands of homes remain without power after a night of very strong winds and heavy rain.

AI

7. US President Donald Trump has joined the leaders of major artificial intelligence companies in signing a voluntary accord that will include internal and external reviews of the technology.

UK air base

8. One of the five men arrested over a suspected terror plot near an airbase in England used by the US called the police before they were arrested.

Work to rule

9. More than 100,000 public sector workers are set to begin a work to rule today amid an ongoing dispute over pay and the cost of living.