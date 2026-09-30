Trees down and around 18,000 properties without power after night of strong winds and heavy rain

THOUSANDS OF HOMES remain without power after a night of very strong winds and heavy rain.

A number of Status Yellow weather warnings were in place from Tuesday afternoon until early this morning.

Met Éireann had warned that, in some places, “very strong and gusty southeasterly winds” could cause wave overtopping and coastal flooding, as well as fallen trees and branches, debris and difficult travelling conditions.

Strong winds and heavy rain caused significant disruption on Tuesday, with fallen trees and branches blocking roads in parts of the country.

The ESB has reported ongoing power outages this morning, with counties Cork, Limerick and Tipperary worst hit. According to ESB PowerCheck, over 1,700 properties are without power in Macroom, Co Cork, while over 1,300 are without power in Garryspillane, Co Limerick.

An ESB spokesperson told The Journal that as of 7.30am, around 18,000 homes, farms and businesses, mostly in the west and the southwest of the country, were without electricity.

They said ESB Networks crews have been deployed since first light in all impacted areas to continue to restore power.

The “vast majority” of impacted customers are expected to have supply restored by this evening.

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Reports of slates falling from a building at the junction of Sawmill Street and Rutland Street, South Parish area. Take care on approach. pic.twitter.com/C9iqxaSFcT — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) September 29, 2026

Cork County Council issued several warnings over fallen trees, poles and cables on Tuesday evening.

ESB advises that if you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous.

“Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999,” a spokesperson said.

There are currently no weather warnings in place; however, heavy showers and thunderstorms will affect Munster.

Met Éireann said that generally the day will be bright and fresh with a mix of sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees are expected with moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Tonight will become dry in many areas with clear spells as showers gradually become confined to western counties. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees are expected.

Thursday morning will be mainly dry with sunny spells, and highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

Showery rain will develop in the west in the afternoon, and will spread eastwards through the late afternoon and evening, becoming heavy at times.