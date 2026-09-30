PSNI opens 'large-scale criminal investigation' into Garvaghy Road protest

NORTHERN IRELAND’S CHIEF constable has said the PSNI is carrying out a criminal investigation into the protests against the planned Orange Order march on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown.

The protest, which has been blocking the Orange Order from marching since Sunday, has been attended by Sinn Féin leaders Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill.

Boutcher also said: “People shouting at me has absolutely no effect on my judgment and they would do well to learn that.”

Boutcher said he would meet with the Orange Order as well as the Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition and is also meeting with political parties.

“Over the last number of days the Police Service of Northern Ireland has once again become the shock absorber of our society,” he said in a statement.

“My officers and our mutual aid colleagues have and will continue to police Drumcree and our communities independently and impartially,” he said.

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“The principal objective in achieving the Parades Commission determination is to do so peacefully.”

The Parades Commission granted the Orange Order permission to march down the Garvaghy Road late last week, a decision widely condemned by nationalist politicians.

The Garvaghy Road is a largely nationalist area and local residents have criticised the Orange Order march, saying it would only resurface the trauma of the Troubles.

Tánaiste Simon Harris said yesterday that the Parades Commission had got the decision “extraordinarily wrong”.

Lawyers for the residents launched a fresh appeal of the Parades Commission decision last night.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“People shouting at me has absolutely no effect on my judgment and they would do well to learn that. My overriding responsibility is to keep people safe,” Boutcher said.

“We continue to seek to achieve compliance with the Parades Commission determination, obtained by the Orange Order, and have created the space for the ongoing talks at Hillsborough with the parties involved.

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“To be clear, the upholding of the Parades Commission determination does not come at any cost. The outstanding officers of the PSNI and our mutual aid colleagues will not allow society to implode into violent disorder and mob rule must not be allowed to win.

“A large-scale criminal investigation is under way regarding unlawful protest on the Garvaghy Road. I have given a clear direction regarding prioritising the evidence gathering and a criminal justice process.

“We all need to focus our efforts on resolving this situation once and for all. I will not be part of this society moving backwards.”

Mary Lou McDonald said today that the decision to let the march go ahead had done “real damage” and called on Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant to overrule it and stop the parade from going ahead.

Bryant has the power to do so if he receives a request from the police.

With reporting from Press Association