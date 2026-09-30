FAI to tell committee Israel match decision was 'in the interests of Irish football as a whole'

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland (FAI) will tell an Oireachtas committee today that the “suffering and devastation in Gaza weigh heavily across the Association” and they “wish [they] were not in this position”.

David Courell, chief executive of the FAI, will talk about the “difficult decision” the FAI took in continuing the controversial match between Ireland and Israel at the weekend.

The Republic of Ireland played against Israel in Debrecen, Hungary, in a contentious match where players bowed their heads during the playing Israeli anthem, refused to shake hands with the Israeli team, and wore black armbands in recognition of all the lives lost in the conflict.

The FAI were criticised for allowing the match to go ahead, given the ongoing war in Gaza, which has been designated a genocide by the UN.

Despite the Republic of Ireland team deciding in an emergency meeting on Saturday to fulfil the fixture, one player, Gavin Bazunu refused to participate in the controversial Nations League fixture as a matter of “principle”.

Advertisement

The Joint Committee on Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport will examine FAI safeguarding and governance in the meeting today, as well as the FAI’s approach to upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures and the recent match between the Republic of Ireland and Israel.

The opening statement by Courell says that “the FAI has repeatedly communicated its position to UEFA, including calling for Israel’s suspension on the basis of breach of statutes in relation to clubs operating in occupied territories.

“As a UEFA member and competition participant, however, the FAI is bound by the applicable rules and obligations.”

Courell will add that “following thoughtful Board consideration and engagement with our members, the decision was taken to fulfil the fixtures.”

This decision, he will say, was supported by the FAI’s general assembly at an extraordinary general meeting in July.

The decision was “not an endorsement of Israel’s participation or a dismissal of deeply held views across the country.

“It was a difficult institutional decision made in the interests of Irish football as a whole.

“Our responsibility is to protect players, staff and supporters, and the programmes and structures on which football communities depend.

“We hope the Committee understands that fulfilling these fixtures reflects our duty to safeguard the stability and sustainability of Irish football for current and future generations.”