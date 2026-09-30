A man has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. RollingNews.ie
Cabra

Man (40s) arrested in connection with murder investigation into 2006 shooting of Shea Bradley

On 9 March 2006, Shea Bradley (29) died of gunshot wounds, which occurred at the lane way between Regal Park and Blackhorse Avenue, Cabra, Dublin 7.
9.36am, 30 Sep 2026
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A MAN IN his 40s was arrested and released without charge in connection with a murder investigation into the 2006 killing of Shea Bradley. 

On 9 March 2006, Shea Bradley (29) died of gunshot wounds, which occurred at the lane way between Regal Park and Blackhorse Avenue, Cabra, Dublin 7.

On Tuesday, a man aged in his 40s was arrested in relation to this investigation and detained under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1999.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí attached to the Detective unit at Cabra garda station continue to investigate the murder.

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