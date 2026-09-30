More than 100,000 public sector workers begin work-to-rule over pay

MORE THAN 100,000 public sector workers are set to begin a work to rule today amid an ongoing dispute over pay and the cost of living.

Public Service Union Fórsa, which represents workers across health, education and the civil service, has said members will work strictly to contract and refuse to undertake additional duties.

It comes as unions put pressure on the government to enter into a new public sector pay deal.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said that workers would only provide duties necessary for “safe patient care” during rostered hours.

INMO members will not work any additional unpaid hours or attend non-clinical meetings.

Trade union Siptu members in health and local authorities are also engaging in work-to-rules today.

Other public sector unions will commence industrial action over the coming days.

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Members of the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) and the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) will commence a work to rule on Monday.

Teaching staff are among those engaged in industrial action alamy alamy

97% of Fórsa members voted in favour of industrial action over pay in a ballot earlier this month.

The previous public sector pay deal expired at the end of June. It provided for general pay increases of 9.25% for public sector workers, along with a 1% local bargaining fund.

However, talks have yet to begin on a new agreement.

Fórsa General Secretary Kevin Callinan said that “attempts to engage on a successor agreement came to nothing because of the Government’s steadfast refusal to address cost-of-living pressures at the outset”.

“That refusal has made this industrial action inevitable. Our members have been clear that their living standards must be protected, and the absence of any credible engagement on this issue has led directly to this industrial action”, he added.

Another public sector-wide strike is planned for 14 October.