The changes are due to go before the Justice Committee imminently.
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Are you going to be impacted by the changes to citizenship rules? We want to hear from you

The government argues the new rules will align Ireland more closely with our EU neighbours.
1.38pm, 30 Sep 2026
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EARLIER THIS MONTH, Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan received government approval for a new law which would increase the length of time a person seeking Irish citizenship must have reckonable residence in the country from five to eight years. 

Additional changes to the law aim to ensure that new citizens have an “understanding” of Ireland and the country’s values.

As part of this, a language test is set to be introduced in English, Irish or Irish Sign Language, as well as an Irish civics, society and politics test.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has argued the move will more closely align Ireland with the requirements of other EU member states.

The legislation is set to go before the Oireachtas Justice Committee for pre-legislative scrutiny imminently.

Speaking last week, the Taoiseach signalled that immigrant workers already in Ireland may be able to qualify for citizenship under the existing five-year rule, despite the incoming reforms.

This came after significant criticism of the changes from migrant rights groups and opposition politicians, some of whom have argued the switch to eight years for reckonable residence amounts to pulling the rug out from people already working towards citizenship.

So, we want to hear from you, our readers: 

  • Are you going to be impacted by these rule changes? 
  • What impact will the switch from 5 to 8 years of reckonable residency have on you?
  • What is your opinion of the new system, as proposed?

Please get in touch by emailing answers@thejournal.ie and telling us about your experience.

Please include your name, age, nationality and county. We will change your name for publication.

Submissions may be used in a future article and may be edited for length or clarity.

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